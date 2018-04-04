Russian officials accuse West of fomenting new Cold War

MOSCOW — Top Russian defence and security officials are accusing the West of fomenting a new Cold War in a bid to retain waning influence in global affairs.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says NATO is using "the non-existent Russian threat to methodically boost its military potential" and beef up its forces near Russia's borders.

Speaking at a security conference Wednesday, Shoigu said Moscow will respond to NATO's moves by strengthening its defence capabilities to "ensure military security of Russia and its allies."