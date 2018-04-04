Russian officials accuse West of fomenting new Cold War
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Top Russian
Russian
Speaking at a security conference Wednesday, Shoigu said Moscow will respond to NATO's moves by strengthening its
Russia-West relations have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War following Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. Tensions further escalated this month after the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain, leading to mass diplomats' expulsions by the West and Russia.