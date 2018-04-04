Saudis say intercepted missile fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels
In a statement late Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels known as Houthis said the attack caused shrapnel that landed in residential
The rebels see themselves as retaliating against heavy Saudi airstrikes in the parts of Yemen they control and have made several cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia. Their television channel said the missile was aimed at oil tanks.
The coalition accuses the rebels of being armed by Iran and has been bombing them for three years.