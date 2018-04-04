Sri Lanka debates no-faith motion against prime minister

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's Parliament is debating a no-faith motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a move that threatens the country's unity government elected on a platform of good governance.

The motion brought by a group led by former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa was taken up for debate Wednesday and a vote will be taken later in the day. Wickremesinghe needs 113 votes in the 225-member Parliament to defeat the motion.

The main allegation involves his appointment of a foreigner as the central bank governor who is now accused of leaking inside information to benefit his son-in-law in a treasury bond sale.