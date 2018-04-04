The Latest: Teen killed in crash on snowy Michigan highway

BUCKEYE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Latest on a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A 17-year-old Ionia girl has been killed in a two-car crash on a snowy and slushy mid-Michigan highway.

The Clinton County sheriff's office says the teen was a passenger in a 2003 Chrysler that lost control about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Bengal Township, north of Lansing.

The vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck broadside by another vehicle. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver of the Chrysler and the 59-year-old driver of the second vehicle were taken to a Lansing hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Sheriff's officials say the crash is under investigation.

Nearly a half-dozen traffic deaths in Michigan have been blamed on poor road conditions from the early spring snow storm.

2:30 p.m.

A spring storm that dumped up to 14 inches (35 centimetres ) of snow on parts of Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is being blamed in at least four traffic deaths.

The Kalkaska Sheriff's Office says the weather and road conditions were factors when a tree care service truck went out of control, crossed a highway median and struck an SUV, killing 51-year-old Betty Lou-Korson of Williamsburg on Tuesday. Three other people were injured.

Authorities say the weather and road conditions also contributed to three mid-Michigan traffic deaths Tuesday.

The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Joan Fisher and her 50-year-old son, Brian Scherzer, died following a crash Tuesday in Buckeye Township.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Kathleen Pomranky of Coleman when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with another in Warren Township.

10:41

The National Weather Service says Gladwin County got at least 4 inches (10 centimetres ) of snow. Up to 14 inches (35.5 centimetres ) of snow were reported further north.