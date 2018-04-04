Theme park 'Wolfman' who went after visitors dies at 60

LINCOLN, N.H. — A longtime portrayer of the scruffy "Wolfman" who roams the woods of a New Hampshire theme park to chase away train-riding visitors has died. William Farrand was 60.

The Fournier-Hale Funeral Home in North Woodstock confirms Farrand died Monday at a Plymouth hospital following a long illness.

Farrand played the Wolfman from 1993 to 2008 at Clark's Trading Post in Lincoln, a 90-year-old attraction featuring shows with trained bears, a Victorian Main Street, and the steam-locomotive White Mountain Central Railroad ride. Train workers tell visitors to watch for the Wolfman, an eye patch-wearing recluse who tries to scare them away from his secret mining operation of the precious mineral unobtainium.