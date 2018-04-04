US adds Pakistan party to terror list, calling it a front

ISLAMABAD — The United States has placed a small Pakistani political party on its list of foreign terrorist groups, calling it a front for the militants behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The U.S. State Department says the Milli Muslim League is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group founded by Hafiz Saeed, a Muslim cleric who lives freely in Pakistan. The U.S. has offered a $10 million reward for his capture, and the U.S. and U.N. consider Lashkar-e-Taiba a terrorist group.

The Mumbai attacks killed 168 people. Saeed has denied responsibility, and Pakistan says there is not enough evidence to arrest him.