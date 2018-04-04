US senator visits Venezuela amid talks over jailed Utah man

CARACAS, Venezuela — A powerful U.S. senator has travelled to Venezuela as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to release a Utah man jailed for nearly two years in the volatile South American country.

A spokesman for Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois arrived Wednesday to meet with members of the government and opposition. He didn't provide further details.

But the Senate's No. 2 Democrat is expected to meet with Maduro to discuss the imprisonment of Joshua Holt, who is awaiting a trial on what the U.S. considers trumped up weapons charges.

The rare visit comes as the Trump administration weighs a crippling embargo on Venezuela's oil shipments on top of sanctions it already has imposed on dozens of officials.