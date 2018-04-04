Visa difficulties force Cuban symphony to cancel US tour
CHICAGO — The difficulties that Cubans are having getting visas to travel to the United States has forced the national orchestra to cancel a planned U.S. tour that included an appearance in Chicago.
In a news release, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra announced that the February 2019 U.S. tour of the National Symphony of Cuba with vocalist and bassist Esperanza Spalding was scrapped because it has become harder for the performers to obtain visas.
Last month, the United States announced that it was making permanent its withdrawal of 60
