8 bodies dumped in Mexico state; 3 college students slain

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say eight bodies were found dumped in two towns in the southern state of Guerrero, while an arrest was made in the shooting deaths of three university students in the capital.

Prosecutors in Guerrero said Thursday that five corpses were found on a roadside in the town of Chilapa and the three bodies were discovered at a garbage dump in the Pacific coast town of Tecpan de Galeana. Both towns have been plagued by drug gang disputes.