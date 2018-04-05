All clear after Massachusetts Air Force base locked down
BEDFORD, Mass. — The all-clear has been given after a brief lockdown at a Massachusetts Air Force base.
A spokeswoman for Hanscom Air Force Base just west of Boston says that there was a lockdown Thursday morning but that the all-clear has been given and there is no danger.
She could not immediately provide details on what prompted the lockdown.
