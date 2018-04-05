Sudan alliance: Charges against ex-PM could lead to death

CAIRO — A Sudanese opposition alliance says authorities have levelled charges against a prominent opposition figure that could be punishable by death.

The Nidaa Al Sudan alliance said in a Thursday statement that ex-premier and leader of the National Umma Party, Sadiq al-Mahdi, is among several figures facing charges.

The state-linked Sudanese Media Center published a statement earlier this week saying Sudan's security apparatus filed a complaint with government prosecutors accusing al-Mahdi of "collaborating with armed rebel movements to overthrow the regime."

The media centre said the prosecution ordered the complaint be filed under criminal and anti-terrorism laws.

Al-Mahdi's government was overthrown after current President Omar al-Bashir seized power in 1989.