Authorities: Man dies fatally shot confronting deputies

MOLENA, Ga. — Authorities say an armed 70-year-old man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy in Georgia has died.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesman Bahan Rich tells news outlets that deputies in Pike County, central Georgia, responded to an emergency call Wednesday and found Grady Parks armed with a shotgun and handgun, and chasing the 911 caller.

Rich says a deputy used a stun gun when Parks didn't comply with commands to drop his weapons, but that was ineffective. Rich says Parks raised his shotgun toward another deputy and fired, as the deputy simultaneously fired his weapon.

Parks was struck twice. His shot missed the deputy.

Parks died later at a hospital.