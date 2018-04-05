Authorities: Man used neighbour's Wi-Fi to access child porn
UNION BEACH, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey man used his
Monmouth County prosecutors had sought to have Henry Cicerale detained until his trial. But a judge ruled Wednesday that the 59-year-old Union Beach man would instead be kept on home detention.
Prosecutors say Cicerale set up the Wi-Fi at his
Cicerale faces two child endangerment charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn, along with a weapons count. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
It wasn't known Thursday if Cicerale has retained an attorney.
