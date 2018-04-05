Baby forgotten in car dies in South Carolina heat
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A baby in South Carolina has died after being left for hours in a hot car.
North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told reports the baby's father forgot to drop the child off at a day care
Pryor says the man's wife called him that evening when the child wasn't at the day care
Police are considering whether charges will be filed.
The family's name hasn't been released.
The coroner's office will determine the cause of death.