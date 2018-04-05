Cell phone found where SUV plunged off California cliff
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MENDOCINO, Calif. — Another search for three children missing after their family's SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff has turned up no sign of them. But authorities discovered a
Sarah and Jennifer Hart were found dead at March 26 along with three of their adopted children. The crash happened days after Washington state authorities began investigating the Harts for possible child neglect.
Dozens of people on Wednesday combed miles (
KOIN reports the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a searcher found a
Authorities have said the crash was probably deliberate.
Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman told HLN : "I'm calling it a crime."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Montreal-born yoga teacher planned breakup with alleged killer, N.S. jury told
-
Self-taught carpenter building a whole new skill set in adulthood
-
Power outages, major collision in southern Ontario due to windstorm
-
Complaints dismissed against Judge Gregory Lenehan: 'He prides himself in his sense of fairness'