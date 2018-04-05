Crews continue removing oil from underwater electric cables
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Crews continue to remove coolant fluid from electric cables that sprang a leak in the Straits of Mackinac earlier this week.
The U.S. Coast Guard says about 600 gallons (2,271
A company contractor is removing about 800 gallons (3,028
Officials say there's little risk to the public or wildlife because the fluid will be diluted, while heavy shoreline ice should prevent anyone from coming in contact with the oil.
Coast Guard air crews haven't spotted any oil on the surface.