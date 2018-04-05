Egypt prosecutors order 15 days detention for jailed editor
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the editor of an independent news
Court officials said Thursday that Adel Sabri stands accused of membership in the banned Muslim Brotherhood group, publishing false news and managing an unlicensed
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to brief reporters.
The Masr al-Arabia
Journalist union leaders confirmed the charges against Sabri on social media, adding that he was also accused of inciting against the state.