Ethiopia releases 11 journalists, politicians once again

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A lawyer says 11 journalists, politicians and bloggers in Ethiopia who were detained last month for allegedly displaying an outlawed flag and gathering in violation of a state of emergency have been released.

Amha Mekonnen tells The Associated Press that no charges were filed.

Most of the 11 had been released from prison earlier this year as the former prime minister tried to open up political space after months of anti-government protests. They were detained again last month as they gathered for a social event outside the capital, Addis Ababa, with family and friends.

Ethiopia's new prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, was sworn in on Monday, vowing to solve "lots of problems."