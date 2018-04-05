Ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with teen to plead guilty

NASHVILLE — An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student last year and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt is scheduled to plead guilty.

A document filed by his lawyer last week in federal court in Nashville says 51-year-old Tad Cummins wants to change his previous not guilty plea. It says he "would like to enter a plea of guilty."

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.