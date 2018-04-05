Fiat Chrysler to spin off components business

MILAN — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced it will spin off the Magneti Marelli components business as part of its five-year plan to be announced in June.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a statement Thursday that the move would allow the Italian-American automotive company to focus on its core business while giving the components business "the operational flexibility" necessary for growth in the coming years.

Under the spin-off, shares will be distributed to FCA investors. The separation is expected to be completed by early 2019, with shares of Magneti Marelli listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.