German Chancellor Merkel to visit Trump in coming weeks
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be visiting President Donald Trump in Washington in the coming weeks.
That's according to the White House, which says details of the visit are still being worked out.
Germany's daily Bild is reporting that Merkel plans to visit Trump on April 27. It would mark her second visit to Trump in Washington and her first since being sworn in for a fourth term last month.
The German government didn't comment on the report.