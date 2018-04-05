Germany: Woman imprisoned for killing 2 newborn babies

BERLIN — A German court has convicted a woman of manslaughter for killing two of her newborn babies, whose bodies she kept in the freezer.

News agency dpa reports that the state court in Halle sentenced the 46-year-old defendant on Thursday to nine-and-a-half years in prison. She had admitted secretly giving birth to a girl in 2004 and a boy in 2008 and killing them.

The bodies were put in plastic bags in the freezer, where police found them earlier this year. Autopsies found that the babies had been suffocated.