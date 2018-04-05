Indiana woman finally receives postcard 60 years later

GOSHEN, Ind. — A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago.

The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets.

The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny print adventures from her mother's time in southern California. On the front was a photo of palm trees lining a neighbourhood street. The postage was three cents.

Gongwer says "it's a touch of my mother. I don't have many of her things anymore."