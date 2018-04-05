Iraq leader in Japan for talks on peace, reconstruction

TOKYO — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is seeking international support to restore peace and prosperity in his country, torn by extremism.

Al-Abadi co-hosted a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss ways to improve public safety in the Middle Eastern country.

Abe is expected to announce a 35 billion yen ($330 million) loan for irrigation projects in Iraq during talks with al-Abadi later Thursday.

Japanese officials said the conference was aimed at helping Iraq reconstruct by establishing a system to eliminate weapons held by many civilians. The goal is to create jobs, provide vocational training and motivate people to return to their ordinary lives.