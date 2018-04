Long-term US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.40 per cent

WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, benefiting potential homebuyers with the spring buying season underway.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages dipped to 4.40 per cent from 4.44 per cent last week. The benchmark stood at an average 4.10 per cent a year ago.

The decline followed scant movement in long-term rates last week and a months-long stretch of increases in January, February and early March as interest rates generally rose.