Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a solid gain from late in the day before.

Technology companies and banks put up solid gains early Thursday. Facebook climbed 3 per cent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6 per cent .

Stocks rose late in the day Wednesday and fears eased that the U.S. and China were headed for a trade war.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market, a signal that investors were more comfortable taking on risk.

The S&P 500 finished rose 14 points, or 0.5 per cent , at 2,658.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 167 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 24,436. The Nasdaq added 48 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 7,092.