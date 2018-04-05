Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a solid gain from late in the day before.
Technology companies and banks put up solid gains early Thursday. Facebook climbed 3
Stocks rose late in the day Wednesday and fears eased that the U.S. and China were headed for a trade war.
Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market, a signal that investors were more comfortable taking on risk.
The S&P 500 finished rose 14 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 167 points, or 0.7
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.82