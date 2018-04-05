Memorial to striking Memphis sanitation workers opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A memorial honouring sanitation workers who led a strike that brought Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968 is now open.

Sanitation workers, city leaders and the architects who designed the I Am A Man plaza gathered at the Clayborn Temple on Thursday to dedicate the new memorial.

The temple was the headquarters of the striking workers, who had sought better pay and safer working conditions. King came to Memphis 50 years ago to support the strike. He was killed at a Memphis motel on April 4, 1968.