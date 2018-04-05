Mexico shaken by killings of 3 pregnant women

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's independent presidential candidate has called for a moment of silence to protest the killing of three pregnant women in the last week.

Mexico has been shocked by the killings, in which the women's babies were apparently cut from their bodies.

At least one of the babies died, one lived and the fate of the third was not immediately clear.

At a campaign rally Thursday, presidential candidate Margarita Zavala said that the "heart-wrenching stories of three pregnant women" were heard.

Zavala continued by saying that "we cannot become accustomed to accepting this much violence."