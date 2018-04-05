Mueller's Russia probe shows it pays to co-operate
WASHINGTON — George Papadopoulos, taken by surprise by FBI agents at an airport last summer, now tweets smiling beach selfies with a Mykonos hashtag. Rick Gates, for weeks on home confinement with electronic monitoring, gets rapid approval for a family vacation and shaves down his potential prison time. Michael Flynn, once the target of a grand jury investigation, flies cross-country to stump for a California congressional candidate and books a speaking event in New York.
The message is unmistakable: It pays to
That's an age-old truism in any criminal investigation, but it's especially notable in a case as pressing and high profile as special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, where deals afforded to
The perks of
"There's no question that it's in the government's interest to take what steps they can to show that
The latest example came Tuesday when Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan was sentenced to 30 days in prison for lying to the FBI. Though his plea deal didn't explicitly require
To be sure, defendants who admit guilt are stained with criminal convictions, forego liberties including the right to vote, put their jobs and reputation at risk — and can still wind up with tough sentences. Given that uncertainty and stress, it's common practice for prosecutors looking to induce
"There is a societal interest, frankly, in having people
There's nothing new about cutting deals, including for violent mobsters, but the tactics have drawn renewed scrutiny especially in conservative legal circles. Former Manhattan federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy wrote last month in the National Review that Mueller was breaching Justice Department protocols by offering Gates, Manafort's co-defendant and a key Trump campaign aide, a "penny-ante plea deal" instead of requiring him to plead to the most serious charges he faced.
Gates was initially charged in October in a 12-count indictment and faced well over a decade in prison, but he pleaded guilty in February to just two charges and now faces fewer than six years — or less, depending on the extent of his
The home confinement condition was lifted in January, and days after his plea, he received a judge's permission and the government's blessing to ditch the electronic monitoring and to travel freely between his Virginia home and Washington. He also got approval for a family trip to Boston for spring break, though that plan was aborted after he said threatening comments were posted online.
"Everybody who practices in federal court knows you're going to get more leeway from prosecutors on bail if your client is
Meanwhile, Papadopoulos's carefree tweets, including smiling snapshots of his wife on his lap and beside him at the beach, are a far cry from the frowning mug shot taken after his arrest at Dulles Airport last summer. Accused of lying to the FBI, and facing the possibility of a years-long sentence, he pleaded guilty in a secret court hearing and agreed to
Mueller's team includes lawyers with deep experience in organized crime and financial fraud cases, which frequently require flipping witnesses and sometimes involve aggressive
Still, prosecutors understand that juries may look askance at sweetheart plea deals, especially with those who've been publicly demonized, and that
"Prosecutors are going to be cognizant that there are always going to be credibility issues with
