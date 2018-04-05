Near record low temperature expected for Twins home opener

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Minnesota Twins employees have been shovelling snow for days to get Target Field ready for the home opener.

About 75 employees used shovels to clear a record snowfall from the stadium this week. Workers also sprayed hot water in the stands and concourses to melt the snow.

Temperatures will be brisk for Thursday afternoon's game against Seattle, hovering in the mid-30s. The team is urging fans to bundle up and prepare for the possibility of game-time snow.