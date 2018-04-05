Ohio State investigating sex allegations against ex-trainer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University is investigating sexual misconduct allegations against a former wrestling team trainer.

The university said Thursday a person recently came forward to accuse Dr. Richard Strauss, who died in 2005, of sexual misconduct while he was with the team from the 1970s through the 1990s. The person said there were multiple victims over a period of time.

The university says the allegations include acts of sexual misconduct with student-athletes and other instances of sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press could not locate any relatives of Strauss who could be asked to comment on the allegations.