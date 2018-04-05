Phoenix, Ramsay improvise a blistering and brutal thriller
NEW YORK — The fractured thriller "You Were Never Really Here," starring Joaquin Phoenix, is Scottish filmmaker's Lynne Ramsay's fourth and most frenetic film.
But in "You Were Never Really Here," one of cinema's most powerfully psychological filmmakers returns with a film that won best screenplay and best actor at last year's Cannes Film Festival.
The 48-year-old says making films is exhausting, but "You Were Never Really Here" made her feel "like a kid again."