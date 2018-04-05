Police: Civil War artifacts stolen from Missouri museum

SEDALIA, Mo. — Authorities say several thousand dollars-worth of Civil War artifacts have been stolen from a small Missouri museum.

Sedalia police said in a news release that a Pettis County Museum official told police that he tracked missing items, including a surgical kit, firearms and sword, to a Tennessee collector. The collector told police he had purchased the artifacts from a man who volunteered at the museum until the fall of 2017. The release said the volunteer was "deceitful" about how he'd obtained the artifacts.