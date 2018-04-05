Police: Missing CDC worker's body recovered in Atlanta river
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Police say the body of a CDC employee reported missing more than six weeks ago has been found in an Atlanta river.
Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said in a news release Thursday that Timothy Cunningham's body was recovered by rescue workers in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta late Tuesday evening.
No other details were immediately available. Police planned a news conference for later Thursday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Montreal-born yoga teacher planned breakup with alleged killer, N.S. jury told
-
Self-taught carpenter building a whole new skill set in adulthood
-
Power outages, major collision in southern Ontario due to windstorm
-
Complaints dismissed against Judge Gregory Lenehan: 'He prides himself in his sense of fairness'