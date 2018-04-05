Puerto Rico to close 283 schools amid sharp enrolment drop

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's Department of Education says it will close 283 schools this summer following a sharp drop in enrolment amid an economic crisis as families continue leaving the island after Hurricane Maria hit more than six months ago.

Education Secretary Julia Keleher said Thursday there would be no layoffs and that teachers and employees would be reassigned to other schools.

Keleher said enrolment has dropped by more than 38,700 students since May 2017, and that nearly half of the more than 1,000 public schools in Puerto Rico are operating at 60 per cent of their capacity.