Puerto Rico to close 283 schools amid sharp enrolment drop
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's Department of Education says it will close 283 schools this summer following a sharp drop in
Education Secretary Julia Keleher said Thursday there would be no layoffs and that teachers and employees would be reassigned to other schools.
Keleher said
The announcement of closures comes two weeks after the island's governor signed an education reform that would create charter schools and offer private school vouchers as part of an education overhaul.