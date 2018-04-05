Remains of US flier shot down over Laos in 1968 return home

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — The remains of an Air Force officer lost for almost 50 years at the height of the U.S. war in Southeast Asia are finally coming home to North Carolina.

A container carrying the remains of Col. Edgar F. Davis arrived Thursday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. His family plans his burial in his native Goldsboro on Friday.

The 32-year-old navigator was shot down over Laos in 1968. The pilot of his Phantom fighter-bomber ejected and was rescued, but Davis was never found until a villager turned over bone fragments in 2015.