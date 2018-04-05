Scientists harvest 1st vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse

BERLIN — Scientists in Antarctica have harvested their first crop of vegetables grown without earth, daylight or pesticides as part of a project designed to help astronauts cultivate fresh food on other planets.

Researchers at Germany's Neumayer Station III say they've picked 3.6 kilograms (8 pounds) of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit).

The German Aerospace Center DLR, which co-ordinates the project, said Thursday that by May scientists hope to harvest 4-5 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a week.