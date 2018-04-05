Slovaks renew anti-govt protests in slain reporter case

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Tens of thousands are rallying across Slovakia in a new wave of anti-government protests amid a political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative reporter and his fiancee.

The protesters in the capital and elsewhere are demanding a thorough and independent investigation into the Feb.21 shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's three-party coalition stepped down following large street protests sparked by the slayings. Kuciak was investigating possible widespread government corruption.

President Andrej Kiska swore in a new Cabinet comprised of the same three parties in Fico's government and led by Peter Pellegrini, previously the deputy prime minister.