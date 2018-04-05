The Latest: Brazil judge issues arrest warrant for da Silva

SAO PAULO — The Latest on the fate of former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Federal judge Sergio Moro has issued an arrest warrant for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thursday's warrant comes several hours after the country's top court denied a request by da Silva to stay out of prison while he appealed a corruption conviction.

Moro gave da Silva 24 hours to present himself to federal police in the southern city of Curitiba.