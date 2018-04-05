The Latest: Driver worried Masters patrons before bus crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Latest on the crash of a tour bus that injured passengers heading to the Masters golf tournament (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A Georgia state trooper says passengers riding a charter bus to the Masters golf tournament told investigators the driver veered off the roadway twice before he swerved a third time and caused the bus to overturn, injuring 15 people.

Sgt. Chris Wright of the Georgia State Patrol told The Associated Press one passenger told troopers he had decided before the crash: "I'm not riding back with him. I'll call an Uber."

The bus was taking 18 passengers from Atlanta to the tournament in Augusta when it crashed Thursday morning on Interstate 20. Wright said some passengers suffered broken bones and head injuries.

The driver, 61-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, has been charged with driving under the influence. Wright said authorities believe he had been using drugs, not alcohol.

___

12:03 p.m.

Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.

The bus driver has been charged with DUI.

Georgia State Patrol officials say the bus carrying 18 people crashed on Interstate 20 around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer is also charged with failure to maintain lane.

Authorities say Hoppenbrouwer ran off the side of the road and overcorrected before the bus overturned on the median.