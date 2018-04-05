The Latest: Oklahoma lawmakers planning rare Friday sessions

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on teachers rallying for higher pay and more education funding in several Republican-led states across the U.S. (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Oklahoma lawmakers will convene rare Friday sessions as protesting school teachers continue to fill the state capitol and demand more funding for public education.

Republican leaders of the state House and Senate said Thursday they will meet Friday to consider legislation to raise more money. Lawmakers traditionally don't meet on Fridays during legislative sessions.

Oklahoma teachers are in the fourth day of a walkout over low pay and classroom spending. The movement started with teachers striking in West Virginia and winning a 5- per cent pay raise. It has continued in the conservative-led states of Kentucky and Arizona.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last week that granted 15 to 18 per cent salary increases for Oklahoma teachers, but teachers say more funding is needed for classroom needs.

___

12 a.m.

Some say teachers in Oklahoma risk losing public support the longer their walkout goes.

The protests, and some school closures, will continue for a fourth straight day Thursday amid a movement in red states from West Virginia to Kentucky to Arizona to press for more money in classrooms.

Oklahoma Republicans passed a tax hike for hundreds of millions of new dollars for public schools and teacher pay raises. But educators marched on the Capitol anyway, bringing with them pent-up frustration after years of budget cuts, swelling class sizes and a decade without a raise.