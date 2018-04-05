The Latest: Surge of female candidates isn't just Democrats

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — The Latest on the record number of women running for the U.S. House of Representatives (all times local):

___

2:50 p.m.:

Democrats are behind most of the surge in women running for office this year, but Republicans are part of it, too.

Some of them say they are proud more women are candidates, even if they don't agree on many issues.

Tiffany Shedd is one of four Republicans in a primary for the chance to unseat Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran. She said she wants to help inspire girls in her rural Arizona district.

She hopes that enough women continue to run in the future so that the number of female candidates is no longer newsworthy.

An Associated Press analysis of data from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and state filings finds a record number of women are now running for the U.S. House this year.

___

2:10 p.m.:

Thirteen women are on the list released Thursday of primary candidates for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia, pushing the number of women on ballots for U.S. House seats this year to 309.

That tops the 2012 record of 298 female House candidates. This year's count will continue to grow as more states have filing deadlines.

The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University says there already is a record number of women in governors' races and that a record is expected in U.S. Senate races.

By earlier this week, 40 women were running so far in governors' races, a total that already surpassed the previous record of 34 in 1994. And 32 women are on ballots for U.S. Senate races, a number that will grow as filing deadlines approach in more states. The record number of female Senate candidates is 40, set in 2016

___

1:35 p.m.:

The number of women running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives has set a record, largely a result of the momentum from the nationwide Women's March more than a year ago.

As of Thursday, when Virginia released its candidate list, 309 women from the two major parties have filed candidacy papers to run for the House. That is based on an Associated Press analysis of data from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and the AP's own review of candidate information released by the states.