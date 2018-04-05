The Latest: Russian TV releases call with ex-spy's niece

MOSCOW — The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Russian state television has released a recording of what it says is a phone call between the daughter of an ex-spy poisoned in Britain and her cousin in Russia.

In it, Yulia Skripal says she and her father, former double agent Sergei Skripal, are both recovering and in normal health. She says her father is sleeping and his health has not been irreparably damaged.

Rossiya TV says Skripal's niece, Viktoria, who lives in Moscow, provided it with the recording of her conversation with Yulia. The broadcaster says it can't verify the recording's authenticity.

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 nerve agent attack that sickened the Skripals. The British hospital treating them said Yulia's condition has improved, while her father has remained in critical condition. Russia has vehemently denied involvement in the poisoning.

___

11 a.m.

Russia's top diplomat has dismissed the recent expulsions of Russian diplomats as a mockery of international law.

Two dozen countries have kicked out a total of more than 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with Britain, which blames Russia for last month's poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday the nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal was "staged" to justify the expulsions from many countries "whose arms were twisted."