The Latest: Teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor

NASHVILLE — The Latest on Tennessee teacher accused of fleeing state with a minor last year (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled the state last year with a 15-year-old student has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Tad Cummins pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice and crossing state lines to have sex with a minor.

The 51-year-old Cummins disappeared with the girl last March. The two were found in April at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.

Although their absence sparked a 39-day nationwide manhunt, the girl was found safe.

___

An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student last year and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt is scheduled to plead guilty.

A document filed by his lawyer last week in federal court in Nashville says 51-year-old Tad Cummins wants to change his previous not guilty plea. It says he "would like to enter a plea of guilty."

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

He is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.