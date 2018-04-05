The Latest: Yosemite campsites closed before storm

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — The Latest on Yosemite closing campsites because of storm (all times local):

7 p.m.

Yosemite National Park says it's closing campgrounds in the California park because of an approaching storm.

The park says all campgrounds and visitor lodging in Yosemite Valley will be closed to visitors beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and reservations through Saturday have been cancelled.

Campgrounds will remain open I other areas, including El Portal.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Yosemite area beginning late Friday night into Sunday.

Authorities say the storm could dump several inches of rain and flooding may be possible.

The Department of Water Resources is also monitoring the Oroville Dam, where the partially rebuilt spillway may be used for the first time since its near-collapse in February 2017.

___

4:06 p.m.

Yosemite National Park officials are cancelling camping reservations this weekend because of a major storm expected to hit Northern California.

Park officials say the warm Pacific storm is expected to have a significant effect on the park and surrounding areas starting Friday. Roadways, campgrounds and other facilities could be affected.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Yosemite area from 11 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Sunday.

The so-called atmospheric river has triggered a series of flood watches and warnings into the weekend, particularly for burn-scarred areas of Northern California wine country.