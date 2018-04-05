Ticket hearings suspended over 12K ticket lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A lawsuit concerning more than 12,000 speeding tickets being issued by Providence, Rhode Island, speeding cameras in just a month has postponed all speed camera-related court hearings in the city.

Thousands of drivers are suing the city over the thousands of tickets stemming from just six cameras in city school zones. WPRI-TV reports that Providence Municipal Court has postponed all speed-camera hearings for the month of April while the city fights the class-action suit.

The first hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Tuesday. The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order on the ticket program. State lawmakers are also considering multiple bills that could change how municipalities install traffic cameras.