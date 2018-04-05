Trump wants out of Syria, but don't say 'timeline'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's insistence that his team find a way to pull U.S. troops out of Syria by the fall came with an explicit caveat: whatever you do, don't call it a "timeline."

Five administration officials tell The Associated Press that Trump set a five-to-six month deadline for pulling out, even after top aides implored him to allow more time. But Trump is wary of announcing a timeline. He's long criticized former President Barack Obama and others for telegraphing military plans in advance.

The officials say Trump hammered his aides in a Tuesday meeting about U.S. dollars spent in the Middle East, telling them the U.S. got "noting" for the lives and money expended in Syria in particular.