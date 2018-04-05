Turkey: 4 staff members killed in attack at university

ANKARA, Turkey — A research assistant shot and killed four staff members at a university in central Turkey, the university's president said Thursday.

Prof. Hasan Gonen of Osmangazi University, in the city of Eskisehir, some 250 kilometres west of Ankara, told reporters that the gunman shot and killed a deputy dean, a secretary and two teaching staff.

Media reports said the gunman, identified as Volkan D., turned himself in to police after the attack.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

Hurriyet newspaper said three other people were wounded in the attack. There was no information on their conditions.