U of Chicago student charged after being shot by officer

CHICAGO — A University of Chicago student who was shot in the shoulder after rushing at campus police officers brandishing a long metal pipe has been charged.

Chicago police announced Thursday that 21-year-old Charles Thomas is charged with aggravated assault on an officer with a weapon and property damage.

It isn't clear if Thomas has a lawyer.

University officials say three university officers were responding to a report about a burglary in the city's Hyde Park neighbourhood Tuesday night when they encountered a student breaking car and apartment windows with the pipe.