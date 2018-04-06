Air France cancels flights amid strike over pay

PARIS — Air France says a quarter of its long-haul flights from and to Paris will be cancelled Saturday during a daylong strike over pay.

The company said in a statement Friday that 35 per cent of its medium-haul flights arriving and departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle will be cancelled .

Air France recommends that passengers check their flights before going to the airport and delay their trips. The company has offered to change tickets for free.

Strikers hope to pile pressure on management to increase salaries by 6 per cent .